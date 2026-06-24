Trump blasts Senate over bipartisan vote to limit his Iran war powers

US President Donald Trump lashed out at the US Senate after lawmakers voted to pass a war powers resolution aimed at restricting his ability to resume military operations against Iran, calling the bipartisan measure "poorly timed and meaningless."

The Senate voted 50–48 to approve the resolution, which directs the president to withdraw US armed forces from unauthorized hostilities against Iran. The vote marked a rare congressional rebuke, succeeding only after four Republican senators crossed party lines to vote with the Democratic majority.

Reacting on his Truth Social platform, President Trump fiercely criticized the legislative move, arguing it actively undermined delicate diplomatic negotiations at a time when his administration had the upper hand.

"So, I have Iran on the ropes, ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its president; and the US Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act vote," Trump wrote.

The president claimed that the Iranian government had already contacted his team to ask what the vote meant, and asserted that the resolution "provided aid and comfort to the enemy." He took specific aim at the four Republicans who broke ranks, labeling them "Republican losers" who made his job more difficult. He concluded by vowing to push forward with his administration's goals, stating, "I will get it done, one way or the other, because I always get it done!"

The resolution passed by a narrow margin primarily due to a fractured Republican vote and the absence of two key GOP senators.

Republican Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana joined forces with nearly all Senate Democrats to support the measure. Conversely, Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania broke from his party to vote against it.

The measure ultimately secured a majority because former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is currently hospitalized, and Senator Dave McCormick were absent. Had both been present to vote against it, the measure would have failed in a 50–50 tie.

Because the measure was passed as a concurrent resolution under the 1973 War Powers Act, it does not require the president’s signature and does not carry the enforceable weight of law. Furthermore, the White House maintained that the directive is legally moot because active hostilities effectively ended with a ceasefire agreement reached on April 7.

Nevertheless, the unified vote between the House and the Senate underscores mounting bipartisan anxiety on Capitol Hill regarding prolonged executive military action. The rebuke comes at a critical time for the administration, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is currently seeking an $80 billion emergency supplemental funding package from Congress to replenish military munitions used during the conflict.