Trump calls university demonstrators "crazy people" and "Hamas fans"

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, has issued strong condemnation of recent campus protests, labeling the demonstrators as "crazy people" and "Hamas fans."

Trump's remarks came in the wake of violent demonstrations at various educational institutions across the United States.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Wisconsin, Trump expressed support for the police response to the protests, particularly the eviction of demonstrators from Columbia University. He described the scene as "a beautiful thing to watch," praising law enforcement for their actions in quelling the unrest.

"New York was under siege last night," Trump remarked, applauding the arrest of approximately 300 protesters at Columbia and City College in New York City. He characterized the protesters as "raving lunatics and Hamas sympathizers," aligning them with the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

"I say remove the encampments immediately, defeat the radicals, and take back our campuses for all regular students who want to learn in a safe place," Trump declared, advocating for the restoration of normalcy on university campuses.