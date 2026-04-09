Trump considers 'punishing' NATO countries that did not help US in Iran war

US President Trump is considering a plan to penalize certain NATO member states he believes failed to support the United States and Israel during the war with Iran, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing administration officials.

The proposal under discussion would involve redeploying American forces away from NATO countries viewed as uncooperative and shifting them to nations that backed the U.S. military effort.

While significant, the plan stops short of Trump’s previous threats to withdraw entirely from NATO, which needs Congress approval.

While the idea is reportedly still in early stages, it has gained traction among senior figures in the administration in recent weeks.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Washington on Wednesday for talks with Trump, seeking to ease strains within the alliance and maintain cooperation despite mounting disagreements.

The White House sharpened its criticism of NATO partners, with spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt saying it was “pretty sad that NATO has turned its back on the American people” during the conflict, adding that Trump intends to hold “a very direct and honest” discussion with Rutte.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump further criticized the alliance, writing that NATO “was not there when we needed them.”

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Several European NATO members reportedly declined to support US operations during the Iran conflict. Spain notably barred American aircraft from using key bases on its territory, while Trump also said France refused to allow U.S. military flights carrying equipment to transit its airspace en route to Israel.