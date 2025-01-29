Trump decree to combat antisemitism, particularly on campuses - report

US President Donald Trump is preparing to sign a presidential decree on Wednesday aimed at combating antisemitism in the United States, with particularly strict measures concerning foreign residents, the New York Post said on Wednesday.

All federal agencies will have 60 days to identify legal means, both civil and criminal, to combat antisemitism, with particular attention to be paid to the expulsion of anti-Jewish activists who have broken the law, including students holding visas.

The Department of Justice will be responsible for investigating pro-Hamas graffiti and acts of intimidation, especially on university campuses.

This initiative follows a report from six Republican House committees calling for a strengthening of the fight against antisemitism, notably by conditioning federal aid to universities on the adoption of stricter policies against anti-Jewish prejudices. The report particularly cited Columbia University, the scene of numerous anti-Semitic incidents, which had received $2.7 billion in federal funds for the fiscal year 2023.

Trump's decision comes against the backdrop of heightened tension since the attacks on October 7, 2023, in Israel. University presidents, summoned before Congress in December 2023, stirred controversy by refusing to label calls for the genocide of Jews as reprehensible, invoking the protection of freedom of speech. Federal courts have already established that non-citizens have more limited rights in terms of freedom of speech. A legal precedent exists since 1972, when the Supreme Court validated the refusal of a visa to a Belgian Marxist.