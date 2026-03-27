US President Donald Trump has extended a deadline for potential strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure by 10 days, saying ongoing talks with Tehran are progressing, even as Washington reportedly considers expanding its military presence in the region.

“As per the Iranian government's request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of energy plant destruction by 10 days until Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 PM, Eastern Time,” Trump said in a TRUTH SOCIAL post on Thursday. “Talks are ongoing, and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media and others, they are going very well,” he added.

The delay follows earlier warnings that US forces could target Iran’s energy facilities if no agreement is reached. The move signals a shift toward diplomacy after nearly a month of fighting between the United States, Israel, and Iran, which began on February 28.

At the same time, the Pentagon is considering deploying up to 10,000 additional US ground troops to the Middle East, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The potential deployment would include infantry and armored units, adding to roughly 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division already ordered to the region.

Officials cited in the report said the additional forces could be positioned within operational range of Iran, including near Kharg Island, a key oil export hub. The buildup would provide the White House with expanded military options as diplomatic efforts continue.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWXKsnUCCry/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Trump has repeatedly said he prefers a negotiated outcome while warning that failure to reach a deal could lead to renewed strikes. “They now have the chance… to permanently abandon their nuclear ambitions,” he said in recent remarks, adding that further military action remains possible if talks fail.

With the new April 6 deadline in place, global attention is now focused on whether negotiations can produce an agreement before the pause expires.