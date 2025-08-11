Trump deploys national guard to Washington due to crime surge

Recommended -

US President Donald Trump announced Monday the deployment of 800 National Guard members to Washington, D.C., placing the city’s law enforcement under federal control amid claims of rising violence.

Speaking at a White House press conference, Trump described the capital as "overrun by violent gangs" and vowed to restore order quickly.

Despite official data indicating a decline in violent crime, the president cited a "situation of total lawlessness" and promised to "clean up" the city. Earlier, Trump urged homeless individuals to leave Washington via his Truth Social platform.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1954922736834511175 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The National Guard deployment is part of a broader effort that could extend beyond the capital, where Trump has declared a state of emergency. The troops are tasked with restoring public safety and order.

This marks the second recent National Guard mobilization ordered by Trump, following his controversial June deployment in California to manage protests linked to immigration enforcement.