The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton descended into chaos on Saturday night when a gunman attempted to breach the event's high-security perimeter, forcing the immediate evacuation of President Trump and nation’s top leadership.

The evening began as a standard high-profile gala until loud bangs echoed through the hallways near the main security screening area, prompting Secret Service agents to rush the stage and whisk President Donald Trump, the First Lady, and Vice President JD Vance to safety.

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Inside the ballroom, hundreds of journalists and government officials scrambled for cover under tables as tactical teams with drawn weapons took up defensive positions on the stage where the President had been seated moments earlier.

The disturbance was caused by a man later identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, who was reportedly armed with a shotgun and multiple other weapons. On social media, the suspect appears as a highly educated man working as a school tutor and hobby programmer in California. A native of Torrance, he reportedly recently earned a master's degree in computer science from California State University-Dominguez Hills, following a degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology in 2017. According to several online publications, he had been working for C2 Education for six years and was also developing independent video games. Election records also indicate that he made a modest donation in 2024 to a committee supporting Kamala Harris.

According to law enforcement officials, Allen fired at a Secret Service agent from close range during a confrontation at the security checkpoint. The agent was struck in the chest but escaped injury because the round was stopped by his protective vest. Following the exchange, the suspect was quickly tackled and taken into custody by security forces, while a swarm of police and helicopters surrounded the hotel to secure the area and search for potential accomplices.

Following the arrest of Cole Tomas, CBS news reported that the suspect admitted to targeting Trump officials.

In the aftermath of the attack, President Trump addressed the public from the White House to confirm that no political leader or journalist was harmed and to praise the bravery of the law enforcement officers on the scene.

While the President acknowledged that he was likely the intended target, he described the suspect as a "lone wolf actor" and dismissed early speculation that the shooting was a coordinated strike linked to the ongoing war involving Israel and Iran.

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Federal prosecutor Jeanine Pirro has charged Cole Tomas Allen with two counts- assaulting a federal employee and using a firearm. According to The New York Times, Allen acted alone and was not injured during his arrest, though he was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. The FBI’s counterterrorism unit is now leading the investigation into the attack.

Although the President initially expressed a desire for the dinner to continue, law enforcement ultimately ordered a full evacuation of the premises. The White House Correspondents’ Association has since announced that the dinner will be rescheduled within the next 30 days.

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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu later responded to the attempted shooting on X, saying he ‘was shocked by attempted assassination of Trump’, and salutes the US Secret Service ‘swift and decisive action.'

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Israeli President Isaac Herzog also expressed his relief after the armed attack outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner, saying he was relieved that US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and the other guests escaped unharmed. In a message posted on X, Herzog also welcomed the fact that the law enforcement officer wounded in the "heinous" attack is now out of danger and recovering, offering his prayers from Israel for the safety of the United States and its leaders.