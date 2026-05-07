Trump forced to halt ‘Project Freedom’ after Saudi Arabia blocks US air access - report

US President Trump was forced to abruptly halt "Project Freedom," an initiative to break the Iranian blockade in the Strait of Hormuz by escorting ships reportedly due to Saudi Arabia's decision to close its airspace to the US.

NBC News reported that the crisis ignited Sunday night when the President bypassed traditional diplomatic channels to announce the maritime protection mission via Truth Social. The move reportedly blindsided the Saudi leadership, sparking an immediate retaliatory measure from Riyadh: the total suspension of US military access to the Prince Sultan Air Base and a closure of Saudi airspace to any assets supporting the project.

This logistical wall effectively neutralized the "defensive umbrella" the Pentagon had planned for commercial shipping. Without access to the vital air base southeast of Riyadh or the ability to transit Saudi skies, US fighter jets and refueling tankers were left without the geographic positioning necessary to protect vessels from Iranian threats.

A phone call between President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly failed to bridge the divide, leaving the White House with little choice but to pivot.

While the White House maintains that regional allies were "briefed in advance," diplomats from Oman and other Gulf states suggest they were informed only after the public declaration.

President Trump has framed the halt as a "short pause" to evaluate potential diplomatic mediation by Pakistan.