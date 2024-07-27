Trump: Harris meeting with Netanyahu 'terrible, insulting'

The Republican firebrand charges that 'any Jewish person that votes for Kamala, or a Democrat, should immediately have their head examined'

Kamala Harris et Benjamin Netanyahu in WashingtonAmos Ben Grachoum

US Vice President Kamala Harris had a “terrible and insulting” meeting Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington earlier this week, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump charged on Saturday. 

Trump's post on his Truth Social platform, published hours after he met with the Netanyahu couple in Florida, appeared to echo remarks attributed in Israeli media to a "top Israeli official." Trump said that Harris's alleged “ineptness will greatly prolong the war in Gaza and delay the hostage release.”

“Any Jewish person that votes for Kamala, or a Democrat, should immediately have their head examined,” he further added.

