US President Donald Trump departs Wednesday for Beijing for a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, bringing a sprawling and contested agenda that touches on the Iran war, Taiwan, trade, artificial intelligence, and the global balance of power between the world's two dominant superpowers.

The meeting takes place against the backdrop of one of the most tense periods in US-China relations. Despite both sides projecting an image of managed stability, the underlying competition spans nearly every strategic domain: economic policy, semiconductor exports, military expansion, and the war in the Middle East.

Trade is expected to dominate the talks. Trump has maintained heavy tariff pressure on China in an effort to curb its economic and technological rise, yet recent data show Chinese exports continuing to climb. Washington is pushing Beijing to increase purchases of American goods and Boeing aircraft, while China is demanding relief from years of accumulated trade restrictions.

Taiwan is also expected to take center stage. The US has grown increasingly alarmed by the rapid expansion of China's military capabilities across sea, air, nuclear, and space domains, with some Western analysts warning that Beijing could move against the island within years. China is expected to press Trump to reduce American support for Taipei and scale back arms sales.

The technology front adds further friction. Washington continues to restrict exports of advanced chips to China to slow its military and technological development, while Beijing is accelerating efforts to build domestic independence from Western supply chains in artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

Looming over all the others is Iran.

Trump is expected to ask Xi to pressure Tehran to accept a ceasefire and move toward a deal, but China has deep economic interests in the Islamic Republic, with more than 80% of Iranian oil flowing into the Chinese market. Beijing's willingness to lean on Tehran remains deeply uncertain.

One symbolic flashpoint sits in Southeast Asia: the Strait of Malacca, through which a vast share of China's oil and goods imports pass. Beijing harbors serious concern over the possibility that the US and its allies could block those shipping lanes during a conflict, particularly in the wake of America's closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East.

Despite the length and gravity of the agenda, analysts do not expect the summit to produce a major breakthrough. Both sides are hoping primarily to prevent further deterioration in a relationship whose stability, or lack thereof, has consequences for the entire world.