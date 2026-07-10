Trump left orders to bomb Iran 'at levels that they’ve never seen before' if he's assassinated

The statement comes amid renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran, with Trump declaring Wednesday that the ceasefire was effectively dead

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President Donald Trump speaks at Salute to America, an Independence Day event honoring the nation's 250th anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks at Salute to America, an Independence Day event honoring the nation's 250th anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump has ordered a massive retaliatory attack on Iran in the event Tehran succeeds in assassinating him, the New York Post reported Friday.

Shooting at Correspondents' Dinner: Donald Trump unharmed as gunman opens fire, suspect in custody
Shooting at Correspondents' Dinner: Donald Trump unharmed as gunman opens fire, suspect in custody

“I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with,” Trump told the newspaper. “… The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before.”

Asked about reports that Israel had recently provided Washington with intelligence about a new Iranian plot against him, Trump indicated that he did not believe the information pointed to a newly developed plan, saying Tehran had sought to kill him for years.

Earlier this week it emerged that Israel shared intelligence with the United States indicating that Iran sought to assassinate Trump. Details of the plot have not been made public.

Iran has repeatedly threatened retaliation over the January 2020 US drone strike that killed Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, an operation ordered by Trump during his first term.

Trump: Iran MOU is over - 'They are scum, I don't want to deal with these sick people'
Trump: Iran MOU is over - 'They are scum, I don't want to deal with these sick people'

The US Justice Department charged Iranian asset Farhad Shakeri in November 2024, alleging that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had instructed him to devise a plan to kill Trump. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in March that US forces had killed the leader of an Iranian unit involved in an earlier attempt to assassinate the president.

The threat came amid renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran, with Trump declaring Wednesday that the ceasefire was effectively dead. “To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them,” he said. “They're scum. They're sick people. They're led by sick people.” The remarks followed attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz that Washington blamed on Iran and a new exchange of US and Iranian strikes.

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