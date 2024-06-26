Trump may announce VP pick ahead of Thursday’s debate - report

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering announcing his vice presidential pick as early as this week, possibly ahead of Thursday's debate.

Sources familiar with the discussions told NBC News on Tuesday that high-level conversations within the Trump campaign have taken place about advancing the timeline.

While Trump has publicly stated his intention to reveal his running mate shortly before or at the Republican convention next month, recent developments suggest that the announcement could come sooner. However, the sources also cautioned that the timing is not final, and the decision could still be made closer to the convention.

Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita added to the speculation with a cryptic message on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Yes... it could come as soon as today... or... sometime in mid-July!!"

During a campaign stop in Philadelphia earlier this week, Trump hinted that he has already made his decision but did not disclose the name.

He mentioned that his chosen running mate will "most likely" be present at Thursday’s debate against President Joe Biden, emphasizing that “nobody knows” his choice yet.

NBC News reported that among the top contenders for the vice presidential slot are North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Ohio Senator JD Vance, and Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

Speculation had also surrounded former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who previously ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. However, both Trump and Haley have dismissed the possibility of her being the vice-presidential pick.