Trump names Megan Ortagus as deputy Mideast peace envoy

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump unveiled Morgan Ortagus as his new pick for the Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace. She will be working under Steven Witkoff, whose appointment was widely regarded as a sign of Trump's commitment to Israel's security and stabilization in the war-ravaged region. Both officials are of Jewish heritage.

True to his inimitable style, Trump made clear he wasn't excited about appointing a former critic of his policies to the top job, and didn't hold out high expectation from the former State Department spokeswoman.

"These things usually don’t work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I’m not doing this for me, I’m doing it for them. Let’s see what happens."

Ortagus, for her part, said she was thrilled and honored to serve in the "crucial role."

