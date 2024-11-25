Trump reportedly plans to bar transgender individuals from military

US President-Elect Donald Trump is expected to remove some 15,000 transgender members of the military, according to a report in the UK's The Times on Monday, citing defense sources.

The order, which would ban all transgender people from the armed forces, could come as soon as his first day in office.

The ban would differ from his first term, which barred transgender individuals from enlisting but kept those already in uniform.

This comes as the military is unable to hit its recruitment targets, with the exception of the US Marine Corps.