Trump repeats warning: Hamas 'better let the hostages come back soon'

US President-Elect repeated his warning to Hamas to release the hostages held by Hamas and other Gazan groups for more than 450 days, speaking to reporters ahead of a New Year's Eve party in Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

While speaking to reporters about immigration, he was asked about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his promise that there "would be all as hell to pay" if there was no ceasefire deal.

At first responding to the question, he said, "We're going to see what happens." As the questions continued, he firmly stated: "They better let the hostages come back soon."