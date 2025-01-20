President Donald Trump's inauguration: The full schedule

Donald Trump will officially become the 47th president of the United States on Monday, after being sworn in at a traditional ceremony. In addition to the ceremonial traditions, events celebrating his return to the White House will be held throughout the day.

The full schedule (Israel time):

• 3:15 pm - Trump and his deputy J.D. Vance, arrives at St. John's Church for the traditional morning prayer.

• 4:40 pm - Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vances meet incumbent President Joe Biden at the White House.

• 5:00 pm - The arrival of guests begins at the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC, the capital.

• 5:30 pm - Trump is expected to arrive with Biden at the Capitol.

• 6:30 pm - Vice President JD Vance is sworn in.

• 6:47 pm - Trump is sworn in as president (officially takes office at 7:00 pm).

• 6:53 pm - Trump gives a speech at the Capitol.

• 8:00 pm - Trump is expected to sign a series of presidential orders.

• 8:10 pm - Reception and luncheon at the Capitol.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

• 10:30 pm - Victory march, which has been moved to Capital One Arena due to the weather. From this arena, his supporters will also be able to watch the entire oath ceremony. The venue only holds 20 thousand places.

• Starting at 1:00 am - Three different firework shows in honor of Trump's victory.