Trump 'safe' after apparent 2nd assassination attempt, suspect arrested

The FBI opened an investigation after shots were fired near former US president Donald Trump on Sunday, while he was playing golf.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity," said Steve Cheung, Trump campaign manager.

Secret Service agents noticed an AK-47-type weapon about 1,500 feet away from Trump, prompting them to open fire. The suspect fled before being apprehended.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58 years old, originally from Hawaii, was identified in reports as the suspect who was arrested.

This comes less than two months after Trump was shot in the ear in another assassination attempt. The incident gave him a short but substantial boost in polls as he faces Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.