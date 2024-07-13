Trump 'safe' after assassionation attempt at campaign rally, 2 dead including shooter

Multiple shots rang out at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, with the Republican presidential candidate raising a fist as he was escorted to a vehicle by the U.S. Secret Service, video footage from event showed. It is widely reported the incident represents an assassination attempt.

Video appeared to show blood on his ear and armed law enforcement officers were then seen on a roof near the stage where Trump was standing.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," an official statement said.

Butler county district attorney Richard A Goldinger confirmed that the shooter as well as an attendee were dead.