Trump says he threatened to bomb Russia if Putin invaded Ukraine - report

US President Donald Trump threatened his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with a bombardment of Moscow if Russia invaded Ukraine, according to a report Wednesday in CNN, based on a recording of the president made in 2024.

In a closed meeting with donors, Trump said he told Putin the US would "bomb the sh*t out of Moscow" in response to an invasion. Even though Putin told him "I don't believe you," Trump said, "He believed me 10 percent."

Trump said he made a similar threat to Chinese President Xi Jinping if China invades Taiwan. "He thought I was crazy," Trump said. "We never had a problem," he added.

Trump made the claim during fundraising events in New York and Florida, CNN said.