Trump says 'very close' to securing Israel-Hamas ceasefire

US President-Elect Donald Trump said that Israel and Hamas were "very close" to securing a deal, "maybe by the end of the week," in a telephone interview with Newsmax's Rob Schmitt on Monday.

Trump sent Steve Witkoff to push for a deal before his inauguration, which he has stated is of the utmost importance.

"If they don't get it done, there's going to be a lot of trouble out there," Trump said – "A lot of trouble like they've never seen before"

He said there there had been a handshake. "It has to take place," he added, calling it "a horrible thing." Trump described hostages living in tunnels three feet high at times.

"This would have never happened if I was president," Trump concluded. "Iran didn't have the money to give them [Hamas]. Iran didn't have the money to give them. Iran was broke, essentially."