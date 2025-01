Trump sentenced to ‘unconditional discharge’ for hush money conviction

A judge sentenced Donald Trump to an unconditional discharge Friday for covering up hush money payments to a porn star despite the U.S. president-elect’s last-ditch efforts to avoid becoming the first felon in the White House.

The judge spared Trump prison or a fine even though the 34 counts of falsifying business records on which he was convicted in May, 2024, carried potential jail time.

Instead, New York judge Juan Merchan handed down the mildest criminal sanction available, an unconditional discharge — a relatively uncommon measure.

“Never before has this court been presented with such a unique and remarkable set of circumstances,” said Merchan.

“The only lawful sentence that permits entry of a judgment of conviction without encroaching on the highest office of the land is an unconditional discharge.”

Trump attended his sentencing virtually, with the judge, lawyers and media packed into the scruffy Manhattan courtroom that was the backdrop to the trial’s high drama, legal wrangling and vitriolic personal attacks by the Republican firebrand.