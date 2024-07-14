The New York Post identified the shooter of former US president Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Sunday.

The native of the Bethel Park suburb of Pittsburgh was killed on site by security at the rally.

The FBI said it is still looking into motives for the assassination attempt. Crooks was a registered Republican, and had an AR-15 rifle registered under his name. He had also donated $15 in 2021 to ActBlue, a group that supports Democratic candidates, US media reported.

Trump was attending a rally in Butler, a town several miles north of Pittsburgh, when a bullet grazed his ear. After falling to the floor, he emerged standing as Secret Service agents crowded around him, fist raised with blood streaking down his face in defiance.

An innocent person was killed and another wounded by the shooter, reports said.