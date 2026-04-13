Trump signals Iran 'wants a deal' as US officials reportedly weigh possible second talks

Trump administration officials are reportedly internally discussing the details for a potential second in-person meeting with Iranian leaders as a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran nears its expiration next week.

A source familiar with the talks told CNN that officials are currently reviewing potential dates and locations for a face-to-face summit, provided that ongoing mediation efforts in the region show sufficient progress in the coming days.

President Trump confirmed on Monday that the "other side" has been in contact, stating that Iran called the administration because they want to make a deal "very badly."

The President framed these overtures as a result of American military strength, having today launched a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

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A primary obstacle to a formal agreement remains Iran’s nuclear program. Despite the reported desire for a deal, President Trump said that Iran has not yet agreed to the administration's core demand of permanently renouncing nuclear weapons.

This deadlock follows a marathon 21-hour negotiation session in Islamabad led by Vice President JD Vance. While the talks ended without a breakthrough, the President praised his deputy’s efforts, stating that Vance has done a very good job managing the complex portfolio.

The timing of a potential second meeting is critical, as the two-week truce brokered on April 8 is set to expire in just seven days.