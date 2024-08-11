Trump slams Miriam Adelson for hiring 'Republicans in name only' – report

Republican candidate and former US president Donald Trump told his donors that he is "no longer nice" after the attempt on his life in June, according to the New York Times on Sunday.

He was referring to rumors that he had softened up after the failed assassination in Bulter, Pennsylvania.

The report singled out one name in particular that he is now butting heads with – Miriam Adelson, the Israeli-American widow of casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.

The philanthropist billionaire, according to the paper, received messages from Trump assistant Natalie Harp, which claimed that the officials working for her are "Republicans in name only" and do not contribute to his campaign.

Sheldon, the message allegedly said, would never have tolerated this.

This is in contrast to the nearly $18 million provided by one of Adelson's companies for his campaign's advertisements.

According to two of the sources, Adelson's assistants revealed that the charges against her were encouraged by another major donor of Trump, Ike Perlmutter, the former chairman of Marvel Entertainment. The messages sent aroused fears in the Trump campaign that Adelson will reduce her support for the candidate.

Another report said that Trump seemed in bad spirits in recent weeks, complaining about US Vice President Kamala Harris, even calling her "dumb," "incompetent," and even a "bitch." At the same time, in the last two weeks, he has received complaints from donors about his vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, in light of media coverage that exposed Vance's past statements - including claims that America is run by "childless cat ladies."