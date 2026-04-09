US President Trump said Thursday that American military forces will remain deployed in and around Iran until the ceasefire agreement is fully implemented, warning that any violation by Tehran would trigger a significantly stronger response.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the current phase as one of “armed monitoring,” indicating that U.S. ships, aircraft, and troops will stay in position, backed by additional weapons and ammunition, to ensure compliance.

He stressed that while the agreement is expected to hold, any breach would result in hostilities resuming “bigger, more intense, and more powerful than ever.”

Washington has made clear that its military posture in the region will not be scaled back for now, with officials emphasizing deterrence and rapid response capabilities. The continued deployment is also intended to reinforce two key US demands: that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure for global shipping.

The stance is echoed by Israeli PM Netanyahu, who has said Israel is prepared to resume military operations at any moment if the ceasefire collapses. Israeli officials have framed the truce as a temporary pause rather than a resolution, contingent on Iran’s actions in the coming days.