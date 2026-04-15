Trump: War with Iran is 'very close' to ending

President Trump declared Wednesday that the war with Iran is "very close to being over," suggesting the conflict has reached a decisive turning point as a two-week ceasefire continues to hold.

Speaking in an interview with Fox Business, the President struck an optimistic tone about the easing of hostilities, asserting that the world is about to witness "two incredible days" that could determine the final outcome of the months-long confrontation. While Trump noted that the war could end in several different ways, he emphasized that a formal deal remains the preferred path forward to allow the region to begin the process of rebuilding.

The President signaled a hardline approach to the current diplomatic window, telling ABC News that he does not intend to extend the existing ceasefire because such a move would likely be unnecessary given the speed of recent developments.

Trump attributed this shift to what he described as a profound transformation within the Iranian leadership. He claimed that the elimination of "radicals" has effectively created a "different regime" in Tehran, insisting that those who previously drove the conflict are "no longer there."

Despite the President's suggestion that the end is in sight, he clarified in the interview with Fox News that American military operations have not yet officially concluded. This cautious addendum from the Oval Office was echoed by Vice President JD Vance, who provided a more nuanced update on the state of negotiations. Vance acknowledged that a "deep lack of trust" continues to plague the discussions between Washington and Tehran, even as he reported significant progress at the bargaining table.

The Vice President noted that while a comprehensive resolution is not yet imminent, Iranian negotiators have demonstrated a genuine willingness to reach an accord.