Tucker's ideas about Jews come from darkest corners of the internet, says Huckabee after combative interview

In a combative interview with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, right-wing firebrand Tucker Carlson made a host of contentious and often demonstrably false claims that quickly went viral online. Huckabee, who repeatedly challenged the former Fox News star during the interview, subsequently made a long post on X, identifying a pattern of bad-faith arguments, distortions and conspiracies in Carlson's rhetorical style.

Huckabee pointed out his words were not accorded by Carlson the same degree of attention and curiosity the anchor evinced toward such unsavory characters as "the little Nazi sympathizer Nick Fuentes or the guy who thought Hitler was the good guy and Churchill the bad guy."

"What I wasn't anticipating was a lengthy series of questions where he seemed to be insinuating that the Jews of today aren't really same people as the Jews of the Bible," Huckabee wrote, adding that Tucker's obsession with conspiracies regarding the provenance of Ashkenazi Jews obscured the fact that most Israeli Jews were refugees from the Arab and Muslim world.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2025203824370090473 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The idea that Ashkenazi Jews are an Asiatic tribe who invented a false ancestry "gained traction in the 80's and 90's with David Duke and other Klansmen and neo-Nazis," Huckabee wrote. "It has really caught fire in recent years on the Internet and social media, mostly from some of the most overt anti-Semites and Jew haters you can find."

Carlson branded Israel “probably the most violent country on earth” and cited the false claim that Israel President Isaac Herzog had visited the infamous island of the late, disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“The current president of Israel, whom I know you know, apparently was at ‘pedo island.’ That’s what it says,” Carlson said, citing a debunked claim made by The Times reporter Gabrielle Weiniger. “Still-living, high-level Israeli officials are directly implicated in Epstein’s life, if not his crimes, so I think you’d be following this.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/2025138912130199959 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Another misleading claim made by Carlson was that there were more Christians in Qatar than in Israel.