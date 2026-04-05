'Tuesday, 8pm EST': US President Trump delays Iran ultimatum

US and Israel finalized joint Iranian target list, operational coordination completed ahead of Trump’s deadline, i24NEWS learns

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Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Mina Al Fajer, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Mina Al Fajer, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026 AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

US President Donald Trump has extended his ultimatum to Iran by 24 hours, setting a new deadline of Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, in a move that underscores escalating pressure on Tehran.

In comments to The Wall Street Journal, Trump reiterated his warning that failure to reach an agreement would trigger strikes on key infrastructure. “If they don’t do anything by Tuesday night, they won’t have any power plants left, and no bridge will be left standing,” he said, signaling potential attacks on strategic targets across Iran.

The ultimatum is part of a US effort to force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global oil shipments. Iran’s partial closure of the strait has become a central flashpoint in the ongoing conflict, raising concerns over energy supplies and regional stability.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2040843007423840299

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Trump has previously adjusted his deadlines, including a 10-day extension granted in late March. 

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