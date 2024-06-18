Two key Democrats approve major arms sale to Israel - report

Two key Democrats in the United States Congress agreed to support a major arms sale to Israel, reported The Washington Post (WP), citing three unnamed officials. The supply is said to include 50 F-15 fighter jets.

According to the report, representative Gregory Meeks and Senator Ben Cardin gave a green light to the deal under heavy pressure from the U.S. President Joe Biden administration after the two lawmakers had for months held up the sale.

“Any issues or concerns Chair Cardin had were addressed through our ongoing consultations with the administration, and that’s why he felt it appropriate to allow this case to move forward,” Eric Harris, communications director for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told WP in a statement.

Earlier in April, in his interview to CNN, Meeks expressed his opposition to the sale. Legally, he does not have the ability to prevent the sale, but according to the norms of the Congress, without the support of the Democrat leader of the Foreign Affairs Conference, the deal does not progress.

The representative stated that he urged the White House to pressure Israel over humanitarian efforts and civilian casualties. According to WP, Meeks stated that the F-15s would not be delivered until “years from now."