Two US service members missing during joint military exercise in Morocco

Two US service members who were participating in African Lion 2026 were reported missing near the Cap Draa Training Area, near Tan Tan, Morocco on Saturday.

In response, a coordinated search and rescue operation was launched by US, Morocco and other assets from African Lion.

According to the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) The incident remains under investigation and the search is ongoing.

In a separate report, CBS News, which was embedded with the US military says a base-wide head-count was conducted at 9 p.m. ahead of the search. The reporters observed planes, helicopters and drones in the area around the coast.

African Lion is the largest annual joint military exercise led by AFRICOM, one of the US Department of Defense's 11 unified combatant commands. It takes place along the western coast of Africa, where the Sahara Desert meets the Atlantic Ocean.

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AFRICOM, is one of the US Department of Defense's 11 unified combatant commands. This year, the exercise brought together more than 5,000 military personnel from over 40 nations, including Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, NATO members, and the United States.