U.S. investigates anti-semitic incidents at Chapman University

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has initiated an investigation into a federal complaint filed by The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which alleges that Chapman University failed to respond to anti-Semitic harassment and exclusion of Jewish students in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The complaint highlights anti-Semitic incidents involving the Chapman Students for Justice in Palestine (CSJP) and its members.

CSJP, a local chapter of a national group critical of Zionism, reportedly engaged in actions such as removing a Jewish student from the group and making death threats against another Jewish student following the October 7th Hamas attacks in Israel.

One notable incident occurred in September 2022, when a Jewish student was excluded from CSJP due to his Jewish-sounding surname. He was removed from the group's lists and denied admission despite his efforts to join. This exclusion continued in October 2023, when the student and several others with Jewish-sounding names were barred from a teach-in event hosted by CSJP.

The complaint further details how CSJP employs a discriminatory litmus test, denying access to those suspected of being Jewish based on their surnames unless they renounce support for Israel. Non-Jewish students are not subjected to this test.

NYPD handout photo

Another serious incident began on November 12, 2023, when a CSJP member sent a death threat to a Jewish student who was previously excluded from the group. The threat followed her response to a social media post by the CSJP member calling for “death to all Israelis who follow Zionism.”

Despite reporting the threat to Chapman’s Department of Public Safety, the Jewish student continued to face harassment and fear for her safety, as the university did not prohibit the threatening student from campus.

Frank Augstein / AP

The same CSJP member also posted anti-Semitic content on social media and vandalized an on-campus memorial to Israeli victims of the Hamas attacks. He falsely accused another Jewish student of theft and threatened him as well.

Kenneth L. Marcus, chair of the Brandeis Center and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education, emphasized the urgency of addressing these civil rights violations. “Anti-Semitism continues to run rampant on college campuses. Too many universities are refusing to do what’s needed to address these civil rights violations. It is imperative that federal officials enforce the law,” Marcus said.

AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

The Brandeis Center seeks several remedies, including a comprehensive investigation into the death threat, ensuring equal access to student clubs for Jewish students, disciplining discriminatory student groups, revising anti-discrimination policies, and issuing a statement denouncing anti-Semitism and recognizing Zionism as a key component of Jewish identity for many students.

The Brandeis Center is also pursuing federal lawsuits against Harvard University and the University of California at Berkeley, and has filed complaints against several other universities for unaddressed anti-Semitism. The organization is working with partner institutions such as the Anti-Defamation League and StandWithUs in some cases.