U.S. reinforces military presence in the Middle East

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Pentagon announced on Monday that it is deploying "a few thousand" additional troops to the region to enhance security and support Israel if necessary.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh confirmed that the deployment will include multiple squadrons of fighter jets, such as F-15E Strike Eagles, F-16s, A-10s, and F-22s, along with the personnel required to operate them.

Initially intended to replace existing squadrons, the new aircraft will ultimately augment current forces, effectively doubling the air power available in the area.

This move follows Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's announcement of an extension for the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and its associated squadrons in the region.

Singh clarified that the jets are not intended for potential evacuation operations but are deployed "for the protection of American forces."