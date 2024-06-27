U.S. Supreme Court temporarily allows emergency abortions in Idaho

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily allowed Idaho hospitals to provide emergency abortions in a procedural ruling that left key questions unanswered and could mean the issue ends up before the conservative-majority court again soon.

The decision came a day after an opinion was briefly posted on the court’s website accidentally and quickly taken down, but not before it was obtained by Bloomberg News.

However, the final opinion appears largely similar to the draft released early, reversing the court’s previous order that had allowed an Idaho abortion ban to go into effect, even in medical emergencies. The state is one of 14 banning abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with extremely limited exceptions.

Conservative justice Amy Coney Barrett, along with John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh, wrote that the Supreme Court's ruling was premature as positions on the matter are "still evolving".