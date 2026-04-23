The UCLA Undergraduate Students Association Council (USAC) has issued a formal letter condemning a recent campus event in-which former Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov, spoke about his experience being held captive by Hamas for 505 days.

In the letter addressed to the UCLA administration and Hillel, the USAC stated it "rejects the selective platforming of narratives" that it claims "obscure the broader reality of ongoing state violence."

The council argued that hosting Shem Tov without "critical political and humanitarian framing" serves to "normalize" Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon. The USAC further claimed that institutional sponsorship of the event reflects a "troubling disregard for Palestinian life" and marginalizes Arab and Muslim students on campus.

USAC President Diego Bollo admitted the statement was passed by a "bare majority" and was introduced when key members were not present to vote. One council member, Talia Davood, publicly broke ranks to label the statement "blatantly disrespectful," specifically noting its timing around Holocaust Remembrance Day. Bollo has since launched an internal review of the council’s protocol for releasing public statements.

UCLA administration defended the event, which was even attended by the Chancellor and held on April 14. University officials stated that Shem Tov's story of resilience was a peaceful dialogue that aligns with campus values.