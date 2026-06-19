US Air Force unveils Qatar-gifted Boeing 747 as new interim Air Force One

The US Air Force has officially unveiled a newly modified Boeing 747-8 that will serve as an interim Air Force One, giving the public its first look at the luxury aircraft accepted last year as a gift from the Qatari government.

Dubbed the "VC-25B Bridge," the aircraft recently emerged from a secure facility in Waco, Texas, painted in a bold red, white, and blue livery designed by President Donald Trump. The aircraft features a white upper fuselage, red and gold accent lines, a dark blue undercarriage, and a waving American flag on the tail, replacing the iconic blue-and-white design that has defined presidential aviation since the Kennedy administration.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2068038435114262809 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The military acquired the aircraft as an "unconditional donation" from Qatar in mid-2025 to address severe logistical strains facing the current executive fleet. Boeing’s primary contract to deliver two purpose-built, next-generation Air Force One planes is heavily delayed and not expected to be completed until 2028. With the current pair of VC-25A aircraft approaching four decades of service, Defense Department officials designated the ex-Qatari jet as an imperative stopgap.

While the modification process focused heavily on security, flight testing, and installing top-secret military communications equipment, the Air Force opted to leave the plane's opulent interior mostly intact. Originally configured for Qatar's royal family, the aircraft features plush lounges, leather seating, and high-end wood finishes. Government specialists conducted extensive sweeps to detect and neutralize potential foreign surveillance or cyber intelligence hazards before approving the airframe for presidential use.

Under the terms of the agreement, ownership of the aircraft will eventually transfer to President Trump’s presidential library foundation once his term concludes.

The Bridge aircraft has arrived at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C., where it will undergo a final series of commissioning flights. White House aides recently marked the symbolic final flights of the aging legacy jets, signaling that the newly unveiled aircraft could enter active service as early as July's national anniversary celebrations.