US Congressmen introduce bipartisan bill to dismantle and replace UNRWA

Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) introduced legislation this week requiring the State Department to develop a strategy to dismantle UNRWA while ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian assistance. The "Replace UNRWA with Real Humanitarian Assistance Act" requires the State Department to submit a plan to dismantle UNRWA operations throughout the Middle East.

This includes identifying entities to assume UNRWA’s services and outlining a transition proposal while ensuring continuity of humanitarian assistance and neutrality, transparency and accountability in successor organizations.

According to the bill, the Secretary of State would submit the strategy within 180 days of enactment, with a timeline for the phased wind-down, an assessment of UNRWA's programs, and identification of host country governments or qualified organizations to take over funding and services. Implementation must begin within a year, and the plan must ensure no interruption of critical humanitarian services. The Secretary of State must also ensure all successor entities meet minimum standards for transparency and accountability.

In a statement, Rep. Lawler said, "UNRWA has repeatedly failed to meet the basic standards of accountability and neutrality that the international community should expect from any humanitarian organization." In concurrence, Rep. Gottheimer said, "We can't keep funneling money through an organization that teaches kids to hate and employs Hamas terrorists involved in the October 7th attack."

A June report from the US Agency for International Development's Office of Inspector General found that its investigation resulted in suspension or debarment referrals for more than 100 current or former UNRWA staff members who participated in the October 7 attacks or had ties to the terrorist group, including school principals, teachers, security personnel and medical professionals.