US Congresswoman found in dementia care facility after missing for months

Texas Congresswoman Kay Granger, who has been absent from votes in the House of Representatives since July, was found in a memory care facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Granger was set to retire in January, but not showing up for important votes as the Republicans hold just a slim majority raised eyebrows.

The Dallas Express sought her out before finding her in the dementia care facility. Her son told the Dallas Morning News that she was "having some dementia issues." Her office released a statement that said that she was unable to travel to Washington, DC, due to "unforeseen health challenges" that made the trip "both difficult and unpredictable."