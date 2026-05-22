US House Republican leaders abruptly canceled a scheduled vote on Thursday for a measure aimed at ending US military action in Iran. The sudden move saved President Trump from what likely would have been a major political defeat, as support for the military conflict continues to drop in Congress.

Had the vote taken place, the war powers resolution was expected to pass with bipartisan support.

The decision to pull the bill drew sharp criticism from top House Democrats. In a joint statement, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar called Republican leadership “cowardly.”

“For nearly three months, Donald Trump has forced America and our men and women in uniform into a reckless and costly war of choice in Iran,” the Democratic leaders said. “Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth took us to war without clear objectives, an exit strategy, public support or the authorization required by the United States Congress.”

The House cancellation follows growing anti-war momentum across the Capitol. Just days earlier, the Senate narrowly voted 50–47 to advance a similar war powers measure, with four Republicans crossing party lines to vote against the administration.

Under the War Powers Act of 1973, a president cannot maintain unilateral military operations beyond 60 days without explicit approval from Congress.

“People are beginning to finally listen to the American people who don’t support the war in Iran, and I think there’s a growing number of Republicans who see how devastating the war has been for our country,” said Democratic Rep. Adam Smith of Washington state.