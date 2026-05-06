US, Iran close to ‘one page’ memorandum to end conflict with framework for future nuclear talks - report

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly negotiate a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iranian officials to end regional hostilities.

According to reports in Arab media and American sources, the proposed framework seeks to establish an immediate ceasefire and initiate a 30-day negotiation window to finalize a comprehensive nuclear and security agreement.

Under this arrangement, the current US naval blockade and Iranian shipping restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz would be phased out gradually, with potential summit locations being scouted in Islamabad or Geneva.

The core of the memorandum focuses on a long-term freeze of Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Sources close to the talks indicate that uranium enrichment would be suspended for a period of 12 to 15 years, with Tehran committing to abandon the development of nuclear weapons and cease operations at sensitive underground facilities.

The US proposal further demands the removal of all highly enriched uranium from Iranian soil and the implementation of an "enhanced supervision regime" featuring surprise international inspections. In exchange, Washington would oversee the gradual release of billions of dollars in frozen assets and the systematic lifting of economic sanctions.

Prime Minister Netanyahu dismissed reports that Israel was blindsided by the rapid US-Iran diplomatic push, citing "nearly daily" contact with President Trump. While affirming full coordination on the goal of dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities, Netanyahu clarified that he has instructed the IDF to remain prepared for any scenario, noting that Israel remains ready for either a deal or a military escalation.

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The Revolutionary Guard’s navy has signaled a conditional readiness to permit passage through the Strait of Hormuz once "threats from attackers end," yet the threat of force remains central to the negotiation.

Writing on his TRUTH Social platform, President Donald Trump clarified that while he is prepared to end the military operation he dubbed "Epic Fury" and reopen the Strait "to everyone," his patience is limited. The President issued a stark ultimatum, warning that if Iran fails to agree to the terms, "the bombings will begin" at an intensity far exceeding previous strikes.