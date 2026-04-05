US-Iran deal could happen as soon as Monday, Trump says, ‘Iran is negotiating now’

US President Donald Trump has sharply escalated tensions with Iran, issuing a new ultimatum tied to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz while simultaneously signaling that a diplomatic breakthrough may still be possible.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned of potential large-scale strikes on Iranian infrastructure if Tehran fails to reopen the strategic waterway, writing:

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****ing Strait… or you’ll be living in Hell.” He also added the phrase “Praise be to Allah,” drawing further international attention to the unusually forceful message.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2040766116641849537 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Despite the heightened rhetoric, Trump told Fox News there is still a “good chance” of reaching an agreement with Iran by Monday, which he described as a key deadline tied to his ultimatum. He said negotiations remain active, suggesting a deal could still be achieved even as military threats remain on the table.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2040784568341385486 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Separately, Iranian officials indicated that the Strait of Hormuz would only reopen once compensation is secured for damages linked to the conflict, proposing what they described as a new transit toll mechanism for passage through the vital shipping route.