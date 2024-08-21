Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters clashed overnight with Chicago police near the Democratic National Convention between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the New York Times.

About two miles from the hall where the convention was held, by the Israeli consulate, the protesters were seen setting Israeli and US flags on fire.

More than 10 protesters were arrested during the protest. The protesters shouted and argued with law inforcement, while rows of police officers stood in front of them and blocked the tower where the consulate is located.

Chicago has expected tens of thousands of protesters, although Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said that only 3,500 showed as the convention kicked off on Tuesday.

Snelling said that pepper spray was used by a minority of demonstrators who refused to disperse against police reporters, speaking at a press conference.

"Our officers showed great restraint," he said. "We’re not going to tolerate vandalism and violence in our city. … We’re going to continue to protect the city."