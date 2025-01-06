US marks 4 years since bloody January 6 riot as Trump set to take office

The United States marks four years on Monday since the attack on the Capitol by supporters of President-Elect Donald Trump.

Trump, who called on his supporters to "stop the steal" of the 2020 elections, won by now-outgoing President Joe Biden, became the only president to be impeached twice for "incitement of insurrection." He was acquitted several weeks later, as the necessary supermajority was not obtained in the US Senate.

Dozens of his followers have been arrested after the violent attack, with those imprisoned expecting Trump to extend them a pardon.

Over the next four years, Trump came under several high-profile lawsuits, ostensibly challenging his ability to continue in the 2024 presidential race. At the start of 2024, he faced four criminal charges that threatened to put him behind bars. As the severity of the charges were either lessened or dropped, Trump came out ahead of Biden in the presidential debates mere months ahead of his election.

Biden's performance was so bad that he was convinced to step down, making the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to win. Perhaps the most enduring image of Trump's comeback, however, was the assassination attempt on his life, during which he rose with blood running down his face, chanting, "Fight! Fight!" as he was whisked away by Secret Service agents.

After defeating Harris, the election of Trump suggests that, even if most Americans have not forgiven him for his role in the riot, enough of them either do not mind or still prefer him to the alternative.