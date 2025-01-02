US probing possible Las Vegas explosion-New Orleans attack connection

One person was killed as a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside of Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday, with several more injured. Local police are investigating a possible connection with the incident and an apparent terrorist attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The driver was the only one killed so far, with the truck exploding seconds after he pulled in front of the hotel. The trunk was loaded with gas canisters and fireworks. A lithium battery explosion has been ruled out.

The death toll from the New Orleans attack, meanwhile, has risen to 15. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old army veteran from Texas, was named as the perpetrator. An Islamic State flag was found in his vehicle, along with improvised explosive devices.