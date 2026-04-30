US pushes international Hormuz coalition to counter Iran - report

The United States is reportedly advancing plans to form a new international coalition aimed at safeguarding maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the initiative dubbed the “Maritime Freedom Construct," is designed to unite partner nations under a coordinated framework that blends diplomacy, intelligence sharing, and sanctions enforcement.

American diplomats have been tasked with gauging interest from foreign governments and determining whether they are willing to participate as diplomatic partners, military contributors, or both.

Expanding participation would help “restore freedom of navigation” and shield the global economy from the fallout of regional instability, while also imposing tangible costs on any actor attempting to obstruct maritime transit.

The proposed coalition would be jointly overseen by the State Department and US Central Command, which manages American military operations across the Middle East. Officials envision the framework complementing existing maritime security efforts rather than replacing them.

Washington is also exploring coordination with European allies, particularly the United Kingdom and France, both of which are already engaged in naval security planning in the region. The overarching goal is to prevent a prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which a significant share of the world’s oil exports flows.

The push comes amid growing frustration from President Donald Trump over what he views as insufficient support from allies during the conflict with Iran. While the Maritime Freedom Construct is not formally defined as a military alliance, US officials have been instructed to leave the door open for both diplomatic and defense-related contributions.