US ramps up sanctions on Iran's shadow oil fleet

The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Thursday aimed at intensifying pressure on Iran’s so-called “shadow fleet,” accusing it of using deceptive shipping practices to export petroleum and generate revenue for the Iranian regime. The move targets 29 vessels, their management companies, and an Egyptian businessman allegedly involved in facilitating the trade.

According to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the sanctioned vessels have transported hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian petroleum and petroleum products, including fuel oil, bitumen, naphtha, and condensate, largely to end users in Asia.

Officials say the fleet relies on front companies and frequent changes in ownership and flag registration to evade international sanctions. “As President Trump has said repeatedly, the United States will not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley said in a statement. “Treasury will continue to deprive the regime of the petroleum revenue it uses to fund its military and weapons programs.”

The sanctions also designate Hatem Elsaid Farid Ibrahim Sakr, an Egyptian shipping businessman based in the United Arab Emirates, along with several companies he owns or controls. Treasury officials allege his firms managed tankers involved in large-scale Iranian oil shipments, including transfers coordinated with entities linked to Iran’s Ministry of Defense.

Treasury said the action was taken under Executive Order 13902, which targets Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical sectors and is part of the administration’s broader “maximum economic pressure” campaign. Since President Trump returned to office, more than 180 vessels connected to Iranian oil exports have been sanctioned, officials said.

As a result of the designations, all property and interests in property of the listed individuals, companies, and vessels that fall under US jurisdiction are frozen, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

The Treasury warned that violations of US sanctions could lead to significant civil or criminal penalties.

US officials said the latest measures underscore Washington’s intent to disrupt Iran’s ability to finance its military and proxy activities while signaling that further action could follow against networks that continue to assist Tehran in evading sanctions.