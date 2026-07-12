US Senator Lindsey Graham passes away at 71 years old

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) has passed away at the age of 71. A statment from his office confirmed the death, saying the Senator suffered from a brief and sudden illness. It went on to say that his family appreciates prayers at htis time and asks for privacy during this period.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2076185414721847673 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Graham was seen as a staple of American political life for over 30 years. He first entered national US politics in 1992 as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives. He eventually became a Senator of South Carolina in 2003, serving in the upper chamber for over 20 years. Over the last year and a half, he had been serving as the Chair of the Senate Budget Committee.

The Senator was heavily involved in both Americans domestic and foreign policy until the very end, having met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv just last week.

Graham was also a fierce ally of Israel and its fight against Iran and its proxies. Israeli politicians like National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir are already offering their condolences. In a post on X, Ben Gvir wrote that Israel had lost one of its "greatest friends." He said Senator Graham stood with Israel "not because it was easy, but because he believed it was right."

https://x.com/i/web/status/2076191208691396932 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Opposition leader Naftali Bennett also wrote a note about Senator Graham. On X, Bennett wrote "America has lost a devoted patriot, and Israel has lost one of its greatest friedns."

Graham was up for re-election during the November midterms this year.