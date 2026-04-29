US serviceman arrested after threatening synagogue attack

A 22-year-old US serviceman stationed at Fort Polk has been arrested after allegedly making antisemitic threats and discussing plans for a mass shooting at a synagogue.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana, Jakob Marcoulier has been charged with transmitting threats across state lines. The case was launched after a tip was submitted in February to the FBI National Threat Operations Center.

Investigators say they obtained audio recordings from the platform Discord, in which Marcoulier allegedly described a plan to enter a synagogue armed with a rifle and carry out a mass attack. Authorities also cite statements indicating extremist white supremacist views and explicit calls for violence.

Court documents further allege that Marcoulier suggested he would soon gain media attention after returning from an overseas deployment, implying an intention to act.

Officials have not confirmed when the statements were made, but the investigation comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, including recent U.S. military activity in the Middle East.