US weighs expanding nuclear deployments across NATO’s Eastern Flank

The United States is reportedly exploring whether to expand the deployment of nuclear weapons-related capabilities to additional NATO member states in Europe, in a potential shift aimed at reinforcing deterrence. This comes amid growing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over long-term U.S. military commitments to the region.

According to reporting from the Financial Times, US officials have expressed openness to extending the nuclear-sharing arrangement beyond the six European countries that currently host nuclear-capable aircraft. These dual-capable aircraft (DCA) can carry out both conventional and nuclear missions, forming a key part of NATO’s deterrence posture.

The discussions are described as highly confidential and are not guaranteed to result in any immediate policy changes. However, the talks do signal a willingness to consider adjustments that could reassure allies who are increasingly concerned about the durability of American security guarantees.

The report notes that countries on NATO’s eastern flank, including Poland and some Baltic states, have shown particular interest in hosting such capabilities, viewing them as a stronger deterrent against Russia. Polish officials have publicly supported expanding nuclear-sharing arrangements, and Warsaw has also engaged with broader European initiatives exploring nuclear deterrence cooperation.

These discussions are at an early stage and have not been formally verified by US authorities.

The potential policy consideration comes against the backdrop of debates in Washington over the balance between US nuclear commitments and European responsibility for conventional defense. US officials, including Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, have reiterated that America will continue to provide nuclear deterrence for NATO, even as allies are encouraged to increase their own defense spending.