Vance privately questions Pentagon's account of Iran war and missile stockpile levels - report

US Vice President JD Vance has repeatedly questioned the Department of War's portrayal of the Iran war in closed-door meetings, raising concerns about whether the Pentagon has understated the depletion of US missile stockpiles, two senior administration officials told The Atlantic on Monday.

Vance has questioned the accuracy of information provided by the Pentagon about the conflict and has raised concerns about the availability of certain missile systems directly with President Donald Trump, according to several people familiar with the situation.

The potential consequences of a significant drawdown in munitions reserves extend well beyond the Iran conflict. US forces rely on the same stockpiles to defend Taiwan against China, South Korea against North Korea, and Europe against Russia, raising the strategic stakes of any shortfall.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have both publicly stated that US weapons stockpiles remain robust and that damage inflicted on Iranian forces after eight weeks of fighting has been severe. Vance's advisers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the vice president has framed his concerns as personal assessments rather than direct accusations against Hegseth or Caine. "Vance is trying to avoid making this personal or to create divisions in Trump's war cabinet," advisers told The Atlantic.

Some of Vance's confidantes, however, believe Hegseth's portrayal of the conflict has been so positive as to be misleading. Several advisers suggested his presentations appear designed to align with what the president wants to hear, noting that the Pentagon's 8AM press briefings coincide with the time Trump is known to watch Fox News. "Pete's TV experience has made him really skilled at knowing how to talk to Trump, how Trump thinks," one former Trump official told The Atlantic.