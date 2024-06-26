In New York's Democratic primary, George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist, emerged victorious over U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a prominent progressive and vocal critic of Israeli policies.

Latimer, a former state legislator and current Westchester County executive, clinched the primary following a campaign supported by Jewish leaders and backed by substantial funding from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

His win marks a notable shift in representation away from Bowman, known for his staunch progressive stance and criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza, which he has referred to as genocide.

Bowman, who was seeking a third term representing New York City's northern suburbs, conceded defeat at his election party in Yonkers. Despite his loss, Bowman remained steadfast in his convictions, emphasizing themes of justice, humanity, and equality that defined his campaign. He reiterated his opposition to the war in Gaza and expressed gratitude to his supporters for their dedication to these principles.

The primary contest was marked by intense campaign efforts, with AIPAC's political action committee spending nearly $15 million on advertisements aimed at unseating Bowman.

Reflecting on the broader implications of the race, AIPAC issued a statement asserting that supporting Israel remains a beneficial stance for both parties, indicating the significance of pro-Israel positions in American politics.

The outcome also drew attention from prominent figures within the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Bowman had rallied support from liberal leaders such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, while Latimer secured endorsements from figures like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Both Latimer and Bowman support a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine but differ significantly in their approaches to Israeli policies and responses to Hamas. Latimer has emphasized strong support for Israel's security concerns and condemned Hamas as a terrorist group, while Bowman has been critical of U.S. resolutions supporting Israel and advocated for a more nuanced approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.